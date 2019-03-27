Maurice Howard Brammer, Sr. 86, of Thaxton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Funeral service was conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford conducted by the Rev. James B. Keaton. Interment will follow in Holy Land Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post #16. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA 24523-1928
(540) 586-3443
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019