Maxine Croft Sanderson, 91, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born on August 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Jake & Ida Croft of Bedford. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William W. Sanderson â€œBillyâ€; and brothers, Ralph, Jeryl, Curtis and Jack Croft. She leaves behind 3 children, Janet Noell (Derrick), William Sanderson, Jr. (Judy) and Patricia Tinsley (Mike); 9 grandchildren, April Massie (Eric), Crystal Maddox (Alan), Greta Creasy (Brad), Jason Daniels (Traci), Josh Davis (Josie), Marlayna Vaughan (Corey), Noelle Guill (Tripp), Alina Dinwiddie (Tyler), and Watkins Sanderson; as well as 18 great grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Fred, Maleon (Mary Liz), and Kermit Croft; and a sister Linda Hubbard (Boyd); sister-in-lawâ€™s, Helen, Doris and Ann Croft; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Maxine will always be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and friends and the amazing meals she cooked often. She was a longtime member of the Sedalia Baptist Church and Northside Riding Club. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards and dancing. She also loved traveling and was fortunate enough to see many places on her trips across the country with her parents and siblings. She had a bright smile and a twinkle in her bright blue eyes that would light up a room. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Oakwood Manor for their excellent care, love and support. Visitation was held at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel in Bedford, VA on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5-7:00 p.m. A Memorial Service was held Saturday, June 1st at 11AM at Sedalia Baptist Church with the burial to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Maxineâ€™s memory to St. Judeâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Hospital, Alzheimerâ€™s Association or Oakwood Health & Rehab. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360. Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 5 to June 6, 2019

