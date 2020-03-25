Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 (540)-586-3443 Send Flowers Obituary

Maxine O. Mitchell, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born September 4, 1931 in Fincastle, Va. She is survived and missed by her daughters, Virginia Murphy, (Danny) of Chesapeake, VA and Kay Foster (Curtis) of Forest; one grandson, Jacob Murphy of Chesapeake, VA; three granddaughters, Casey Fowler (Ray) of Power Springs, GA., Jacqueline Blake (Marcus) of Forest, Suzanne Bristow (Billy) of Amelia County Courthouse; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of beloved nieces, church members, travel companions and neighbors. Maxine graduated with honors from high school and received a full mathematics scholarship from Hollins College. Living at the YWCA in Lynchburg and working as a bookkeeper for Southwestern Life Insurance Company she met and married the love of her life, Jack Mitchell, and were happily married for over 60 years. She was a homemaker until she began working for the Dept. of Commerce (Census Bureau) which lasted over 15 years. She was a past Regent of the Peaks of Otter Chapter with the DAR and current member of the UDC. Maxine was also an active volunteer with the Bedford Museum, enjoying every minute with the visitors and staff there for over 26 years. A graveside service was held at noon on March 20, 2020 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. David L. Henderson officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that all donations be made to Bedford Baptist Church. To send online condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com . Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020

