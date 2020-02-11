Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin. Dickler. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Funeral Home 11144 Warwick Boulevard Newport News , VA 23601 (757)-595-4424 Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Dickler, 99, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Assisted Living at Williamsburg Landing, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Margaret (Meetsie) Dickler and his parents, Jacob and Rose Dickler. Melvin is survived by two daughters, Robin Murov (Kenny) and Cynthia Becker (Sidney); grandchildren, Sarah Murov, Rachel Greenberg (David), Jacob Murov (Lauren), Margaret Bereano (Bryon), and Adam Becker (Katie); greatgrandchildren Tori, Asher, Noah, Alexa, Beatrice, Max, Wyatt; sister, Elaine Price; brother, Danny Dickler (Arlene); sister-in-law, Cynthia Ruth; and numerous nieces and nephews.Melvin was born in Baltimore, Maryland, attended George Washington University and John Hopkins University. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps prior to WWII where he flew 56 missions and was awarded the Air Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross with three oak leaf clusters. After marrying Meetsie, he moved to Bedford, Virginia where Melvin was the owner and President of Arthur's Jewelry. Upon retirement after 40 years, he moved to Williamsburg to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Bedford Jaycees, Bedford Lions Club, Shriners, and was a Past President of the VA/NC Retail Jewelers Association. Melvin enjoyed playing tennis and golf but most of all loved being with his family. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, February 11 at 1:00 p.m. at Rodef Sholom Temple, 401 City Center Blvd., Newport News. Burial was at the Jewish Cemetery of the Virginia Peninsula, 1817 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff of Assisted Living at Williamsburg Landing, Saving Grace Home Care, and Riverside Hospice for their love and support over the past year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.

