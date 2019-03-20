Melvin "Mickey" Gray Brafford of Goode, age 80, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on March 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held in honor of Mickey's life at Oakland United Methodist Church in Goode on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family received friends at Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019