Michael Alan Broadwater, 66 of Bedford, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on Monday, July 7, 1952 in Fairmont, WV, a son of the late Charles E. Broadwater and Alberta Lee King Broadwater. Michael was a hard worker with a huge love of animals. He is survived by the love of his life for more than thirty years, Alice Malloy; his nephew, Michael "Bean" Crabtree; Justin Jakulski; his aunt & uncle, Dorothy & Bobby Carter as well as relatives and friends throughout the midwest. Per Michael's request, no service will be held Remember that beautiful smile!! Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 1 to May 2, 2019