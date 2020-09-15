Michael Edwin Hogan I, 65, of Vinton, passed away on, Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1955 in Roanoke, VA. A son of the late James Cecil Hogan and Nellie Frances Hostetter Atkinson. Michael was a simple man who loved his family and the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting especially deer, wood working, going to yard sales and auctions. His strong work ethic was very evident. He was loved dearly and will be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his three children, Christy Gail Murray and husband, Jimmy, Michael Edwin Hogan II and Mary Katherine Hogan; one grandson, Scott Michael-Lee Donald; Ex-wife and dear friend, Sandra West Willis; four siblings, James â€œButchâ€� Hogan and wife, Carol, Debra Carter and husband, James â€œBluâ€� Carter, Bobby Hogan and wife, Joyce and Gary Hogan; two nephews, Keith Carter and Bobby â€œPeeWeeâ€� Hogan, Jr.; three great-nieces, Raeven, Tessa and Zoey; one great-great-nephew, Brayden. Also surviving are numerous other family and friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Michaelâ€™s memory please consider, Cure HHT, P.O. Box 329, Monkton, MD 21111. A memorial service and celebration of Michaelâ€™s life will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Southern Baptist Church Pavilion, 2933 Mt. Olivet Road, Bedford, VA 24523, with Pastor JR Graybill officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 10:00am. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.