Michael Vincent Laughon, 64, of Bedford, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born in Bedford, VA on December 17, 1955 a son of Richard Edward Laughon and the late Bettie Johnson Laughon. Michael was a good man and a good provider for his family. He loved to hunt wood fish. In addition to his father he is survived by his wife of forty years, Deborah Schmitt Laughon; son, Jacob D. Laughon; brothers, Richard Alan Laughon and wife, Angie, John Albert Laughon and wife, Tammey; and numerous nieces and nephews and other family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.