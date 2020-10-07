1/
Michael V. Laughon
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Vincent Laughon, 64, of Bedford, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born in Bedford, VA on December 17, 1955 a son of Richard Edward Laughon and the late Bettie Johnson Laughon. Michael was a good man and a good provider for his family. He loved to hunt wood fish. In addition to his father he is survived by his wife of forty years, Deborah Schmitt Laughon; son, Jacob D. Laughon; brothers, Richard Alan Laughon and wife, Angie, John Albert Laughon and wife, Tammey; and numerous nieces and nephews and other family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved