Micheal Wayne Puckett, 46, of Bedford, died Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born in Radford, VA on July 7, 1974, a son of Henry Shelton Puckett and the late Lucy Willard Puckett. In addition to his father, he is survived by his husband, Cody Lee Hudson; sisters, Teresa Puckett Bryant, Leona Puckett Phillips and husband, Rodney, Debra Sprouse and husband, Chris; best friend, Roger Dick; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.