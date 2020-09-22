Or Copy this URL to Share

Mike Foster, 55, of Lowry, Va. passed away September 18, 2020. He is preceded in death by his Father, Preston Foster. He is survived by his precious wife, Margaret, step-son, Craig (Faith), Mother, Carol StClair (Roger) Step-Mother, Della Foster, Brother, Mark (Terry), Sisters, Shannon (Mark), Kelley (Bruce), Mechelle (Ron), Lori, Selena and Rhonda (Wess). Mike was a simple man that loved his family, the outdoors and his dog, Gussie. A Memorial service will be held October 3, 2020 at 11am at Timber Ridge Baptist Church, 3234 Timber Ridge Rd., Bedford, Va. 24523.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store