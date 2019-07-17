Mildred C. Adkins, 93 of Blue Ridge, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital. She was born on Wednesday, May 12, 1926 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Clarence Rucker Cheek and Hettie Orie Sims Cheek. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John Henry Cheek & Lyle C. Cheek. Mildred loved working in her flower & vegetable gardens, was retired from Bedford Weaving Mill and was a member of Bedford Christian Church. She is survived by her husband, Nelson J. Adkins; her sister, Regina C. Gross; her brothers, Cicero "C. T." Cheek, Bobby R. Cheek. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford and a funeral service will follow at 11:00 am in the chapel with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from July 17 to July 18, 2019