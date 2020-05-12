Mildred Carr Sutphin Boyd went to be with the Lord on Friday May 8, 2020. She was born in Washington, D.C. on February 3, 1928 to the late Deaver Paul Carr and the late Florence Mildred Martin. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard L. Sutphin, Sr. and her second husband, Colonel Earl W. Boyd, Ret. USAF. Mildred is survived by her children, Margaret Sutphin, Richard Sutphin (Mitzi), and Nancy Sutphin; grandchildren, Richard Burgess, Christopher Burgess, Lauren Cook (Justin), Rae Lea Blankenship (Nathan); great-grandchildren, Jacob, Rowan, Brianna, and Ethan; sisters, Naomi Russo and Anna Wells; numerous nieces and nephews. Mildred was also preceded in death by her siblings, Burton Carr, Eugene Carr, Deaver Carr, and Isabell Bass. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Jason Hay officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Centra Bedford Hospice, 1621 Whitfield Dr. Bedford, Va 24523. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 13 to May 14, 2020