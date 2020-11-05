1/
Minnie R. Brewer
Minnie Rose Brewer, 86, of Huddleston, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Rufus William Brewer. Born October 20, 1934 in Wayne County, NC, she was a daughter of the late Lonnie Earl and Ruth Barnes Smith. She was a homemaker and member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. She is survived by one son, Kenneth Ray Brewer and his wife, Roberta of Huddleston: one brother, Larry Smith of Charlotte, NC. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Jeannie Carol Brewer and one son, William Earl Brewer. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Claire Miller officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. To send condolences, please visit www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Published in Bedford Bulletin on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 338-7094
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
