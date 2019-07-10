Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Misty C. Radford. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford , VA 24523-1803 (540)-586-3304 Send Flowers Obituary

Misty Cheek Radford, 54 of Bedford, went to her heavenly home unexpectedly on July 6, 2019. She was born February 3, 1965 in Marion, a daughter of Barbara Lester Hancock & the late Kenneth David Lester. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William â€œBillyâ€ Cheek; her maternal grandparents, Glenn & Ruby Jones; her paternal grandparents, David Lester & Burton St. John, her beloved great grandfather, J. B. Jones & her mother-in-law, Wanda Radford. She grew up in Chilhowie and graduated from Chilhowie High School. In 1993, she graduated from Wytheville Community College with a degree in Nursing. She moved to Roanoke where she had been employed by Carilion for twenty-five years in various areas and positions. She made many friends in her work family. The highlight of her life was becoming a mother to a little boy born on December 1, 2000. She named him Landon and he was the light of her life and she loved him more than life itself, he became her world. When Landon was asked to describe his mother and their relationship, he stated â€œthere are no words.â€ She wondered daily how she would manage life with Landon going to college and her not having him at home and seeing him every day. In 2003, she and Bradley Robert Radford married and he became a loving and caring Dad to Landon, which Misty was so thankful for. Their marriage made for a very happy and rewarding life for she, Brad & Landon. Misty would light up a room with her laugh & smile. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister & friend. She was kind, helpful and very outspoken. She will surely be missed by all who knew and loved her. She loved clothes, jewelry and shoes and was always color coordinated. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband & best friend, Brad; the shining star in her life, her son, Landon; beloved brother, Ricky Lester & wife, Misty; step-father, Pat Hancock; sister, Tina Hanes; brother-in-law, Jeff Cheek & wife, Rhonda; sister-in-law, Terri Newbrough & husband, Jeff; mother-in-law, Barbara Cheek; father-in-law, Jerry Radford; sister-in-law, Lee Ann Graham & husband. Dana; brother-in-law, Jamie Radford & wife, Karen; special friends & cohort, Monica Coles & Mike Delp; special adopted aunt, Connie Reed as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with Rev. Jimmy Compton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM on Wednesday at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



