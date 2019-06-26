Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Molly R. Clee. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford , VA 24523-1803 (540)-586-3304 Send Flowers Obituary

Molly Rose Burch Clee, 29 of Huddleston, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born on Friday, June 30, 1989 in Olney, MD, a daughter of Robert J. Burch, Jr. and Valerie J. Hulsey Burch of Maryland. Molly was a devoted & caring wife and a proud & loving homeschooling mother of five. In the words of her daughter, "She was a wonderful mom." She was an incredible daughter, amazing sister, and inspiring friend to many. Her light and love impacted every person she met. Her love for Jesus & her family was priority, her laugh was contagious, and her smile always competed with the sun. She loved hard and fought harder for the things she believed in. She was obsessed with her husband, Henry, scared people relentlessly, knocked out their knees unexpectedly, was weird in the best ways, danced & sang like no one was watching (even when everyone was), and hugged everyone she met. She and all of her crazy, fun, caring self will be missed tremendously. â€¨In addition to her father and mother, she is survived by her husband, Henry James Clee III; her children, Henry (age 10), Peighton (age 9), Patrick (age 8), Rowyn (age 6), Solan (age 4); her sisters, Sarah Morel & husband, Jose, Katie Ponton & husband, Zach; her paternal grandfather, Bob Burch, Sr.; her maternal grandmother, Harriet Hulsey as well as many other family and friends too numerous to mention. â€¨â€¨The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider donating to an account for Molly's children. Please mail cards to P.O. 113 Huddleston, VA 24104 or drop off donations to Palestine Baptist Church- please be sure to note they're for The Clees. If you would like to make an online donation, go to https://www.gofundme.com/the-clee-clan . A private memorial service will be held at their church and a service for the public will be held at the later date, to be announced.â€¨â€¨Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 26 to June 27, 2019

