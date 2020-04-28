Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy C. Tomlinson. View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home - Lynchburg 220 Breezewood Drive Lynchburg , VA 24502 (434)-237-9424 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Carol Key Tomlinson, 78, formerly of Big Island passed peacefully Wednesday, April 22, 2020 with her family by her side. Born April 25, 1941 in Bedford, Nancy was a daughter of the late Benjamin H. Key and the late Frances Brown Key. Nancy was twice widowed; first to William Stephen Tomlinson and second to Quentin Barry Tomlinson. She was a member of Hunting Creek Baptist Church and worked at First Colony Life Insurance as a secretary. She is survived by her children and their families, Sabrina Tomlinson (Mickey) of Lynchburg, daughters; Crystal Oâ€™Connor and Courtney St. Clair, Lynn Tomlinson Glass (Darryl) of Arrington, daughters; Carmen and Carson Glass, Benny Tomlinson (Becky) of Big Island, daughters; Meg and Mary Beth, Barbara Scott (Brian) of Goode, son; Stephen Carter, daughter, Hunter Carter and son Skyler Carter, Joy Tomlinson of Evington, Dale Tomlinson of Lynchburg, sons; Zane and Devan Tomlinson, Christie Swinney (Steve) of Kingsport, TN, sons; Carter and Cameron Swinney, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her lifetime friend, Frances â€œButchâ€ Thompson of Coleman Falls. In addition to her husbands, and parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sisters, Lois Gray and Peggy Overstreet. A private service will be held. Contributions may be sent to: Alzheimerâ€™s Association of Lynchburg, 3831 Old Forest Road Suite 7, Lynchburg, Va. 24502. The family would like to thank Centra Hospice of Lynchburg for the care and support they provided. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Â To send condolences, please visit



Nancy Carol Key Tomlinson, 78, formerly of Big Island passed peacefully Wednesday, April 22, 2020 with her family by her side. Born April 25, 1941 in Bedford, Nancy was a daughter of the late Benjamin H. Key and the late Frances Brown Key. Nancy was twice widowed; first to William Stephen Tomlinson and second to Quentin Barry Tomlinson. She was a member of Hunting Creek Baptist Church and worked at First Colony Life Insurance as a secretary. She is survived by her children and their families, Sabrina Tomlinson (Mickey) of Lynchburg, daughters; Crystal Oâ€™Connor and Courtney St. Clair, Lynn Tomlinson Glass (Darryl) of Arrington, daughters; Carmen and Carson Glass, Benny Tomlinson (Becky) of Big Island, daughters; Meg and Mary Beth, Barbara Scott (Brian) of Goode, son; Stephen Carter, daughter, Hunter Carter and son Skyler Carter, Joy Tomlinson of Evington, Dale Tomlinson of Lynchburg, sons; Zane and Devan Tomlinson, Christie Swinney (Steve) of Kingsport, TN, sons; Carter and Cameron Swinney, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her lifetime friend, Frances â€œButchâ€ Thompson of Coleman Falls. In addition to her husbands, and parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sisters, Lois Gray and Peggy Overstreet. A private service will be held. Contributions may be sent to: Alzheimerâ€™s Association of Lynchburg, 3831 Old Forest Road Suite 7, Lynchburg, Va. 24502. The family would like to thank Centra Hospice of Lynchburg for the care and support they provided. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Â To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close