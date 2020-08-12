1/
Nancy L. Arrington
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Louise Edmiston Arrington, 79, of Bedford passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on March 11, 1941 to the late Fritz Andrew Edmiston and Bernice Dailey Edmiston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Samuel Arrington and her brother, Andrew Edmiston. Nancy is survived by her sons, Andrew Arrington and Barry Arrington; step-daughters, Brenda Parker and Bernice Davidson; step-son, Steve Arrington and wife, Donna; sister, Patricia Mayo and husband, Jim; sister-in-law, Chris Edmiston; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Nancy was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing and planting flowers. She loved spending time with her family and friends and caring for her pets. Nancy was a dedicated member of Apple Valley Community Church where she enjoyed time with her church family. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Suck Spring Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bedford Life Saving Crew or Hunters for the Hungry, P.O. Box 304, Big Island, VA 24526. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA 24523-1928
(540) 586-3443
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved