Nancy Louise Edmiston Arrington, 79, of Bedford passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on March 11, 1941 to the late Fritz Andrew Edmiston and Bernice Dailey Edmiston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Samuel Arrington and her brother, Andrew Edmiston. Nancy is survived by her sons, Andrew Arrington and Barry Arrington; step-daughters, Brenda Parker and Bernice Davidson; step-son, Steve Arrington and wife, Donna; sister, Patricia Mayo and husband, Jim; sister-in-law, Chris Edmiston; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Nancy was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing and planting flowers. She loved spending time with her family and friends and caring for her pets. Nancy was a dedicated member of Apple Valley Community Church where she enjoyed time with her church family. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Suck Spring Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bedford Life Saving Crew or Hunters for the Hungry, P.O. Box 304, Big Island, VA 24526. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.