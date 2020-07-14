Nancy Maxfield Martin, 75, of Bedford passed away at her residence on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Roanoke to the late Monroe Maxfield and Nettie King Maxfield. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Owen Martin. Nancy worked as an assembler at Rubatex for many years. She loved to fish with her family any chance she got. Nancy also enjoyed going to yard sales and tending to her flowers. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Deborah Saunders; grandson, Dwayne Ruff and wife, Kerri; and grandchildren, Layla and Aiden. No services are being held at this time. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
