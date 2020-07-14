1/1
Nancy M. Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Maxfield Martin, 75, of Bedford passed away at her residence on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Roanoke to the late Monroe Maxfield and Nettie King Maxfield. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Owen Martin. Nancy worked as an assembler at Rubatex for many years. She loved to fish with her family any chance she got. Nancy also enjoyed going to yard sales and tending to her flowers. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Deborah Saunders; grandson, Dwayne Ruff and wife, Kerri; and grandchildren, Layla and Aiden. No services are being held at this time. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA 24523-1928
(540) 586-3443
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved