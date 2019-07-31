Nancy P. Lindsay, 73, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born April 2, 1946 in Bedford, she was a daughter of the late William T. Lindsay and Frances Powell Lindsay and was also preceded in death by a sister, Janet Elizabeth Lindsay and a brother, Opie David Lindsay. She is survived by a sister, Susan Lindsay of Bedford; a brother, James â€œJimâ€ Lindsay and his wife, Linda of Monroe and a sister-in-law, Sue Lindsay of Midlothian. A family graveside was held at Oakwood Cemetery. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published in Bedford Bulletin from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019