Nancy P. Mitchell
Nancy P. Mitchell, 67, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born in Bedford on March 11, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Lonnie Henry Parker and the late Christine Wood Parker. Nancy was also pre-deceased by her brother Lonnie Thomas Parker. She is survived by her son, Andrew Mitchell; siblings, Karen Parker Waldron (Johnny) and Gwen Parker Craig, Donnie Parker (Jane), Michael Parker (Rhonda); many nieces and nephews. Nancy worked as a bookkeeper for much of her career. She was a member of Longwood Avenue Baptist Church. A graveside service was conducted on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Duane Gregory officiating. Nancyâ€™s family and Tharp Funeral Home requested all guests to follow social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
November 15, 2020
Donnie, Karen, and family, my condolences for the loss of your sister. You are in my thoughts.
Vickie J Burley
