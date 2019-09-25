Guest Book View Sign Service Information Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton 627 Hardy Rd. Vinton , VA 24179 (540)-982-2221 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton 627 Hardy Rd. Vinton , VA 24179 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton 627 Hardy Rd. Vinton , VA 24179 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton 627 Hardy Rd. Vinton , VA 24179 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Reva Fielder Bramlett, 64, of Chamblissburg, Va., went to her Heavenly home Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born on May 8, 1955, to James Emory and Myrtle Mae Fielder who predeceased her. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Paul Edward Bramlett. He loved her dearly and he will miss her so much. They were high school sweethearts and they did everything together. She also is survived by her three loving daughters, Kim Terry and husband, Matthew, of Goodview, Amy Bramlett Dooley of Vinton, and Jessica Ashwell and husband, Albert, of Bedford. Nancy cherished her girls and was very proud of their accomplishments in life. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all of whom she cherished with all of her heart and soul. They called her Nanny; Kayla Kelly and husband, Cody, Bailey Terry, Makenzie Dudley, Hunter Dudley, Madison Ashwell, Colton Ashwell and Blake Kelly. Nanny loved these children more than you could ever know. She babysat every one of them and her legacy will live on through each and every one. One thing that Nancy was the proudest about was her husband, children and grandchildren came to know Jesus Christ by being saved and baptized just as she was. Nancy was the middle child of 11 siblings whom she loved so much, Annie Mae Meador, Hubert Fielder and wife, Patsy, Frances Stevens, Emily Hurt and husband, Clayton, Mary Hubbard, Jimmy Fielder, Florence Ayers, Johnny Fielder, James Fielder, Linda Overstreet and husband, Bryan and William Fielder (who predeceased her as an infant). Also left to cherish her memory is her mother-in-law, Joyce Bramlett; brothers and sisters-in-law, Arthur and Rita Bramlett, Terry Bramlett, Donna and Ricky St.Clair, Denise and Ricky Witt, and Dana Bramlett. Nancy was a kindhearted, fierce and determined woman. She touched the lives of everyone she met. She will forever remain in our hearts and will never be forgotten. Nancy fought a tough fight, but she won the battle because there is always victory with Jesus and oh how she loved Jesus. She was a wonderful wife, mother, nanny, sister, friend and our best friend. Now she is our guardian angel. Visitation was held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Oakeyâ€™s Vinton Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Oakeyâ€™s Vinton Chapel with Pastors Donnie Glass and Monroe Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at Diamond Hill Baptist Church in Moneta. The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of kindness, prayers and support throughout Nancyâ€™s journey and during this time of loss. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Hospital. Nancy sponsored a child every month for many years as it broke her heart to see a child with cancer. When it came to children, Nancy would do anything for them. Online condolences may be expressed at

