Nathaniel Burwell Harvey, Jr., 92 of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital. He was born on Tuesday, November 30, 1926 in Mann , WV, a son of the late Nathaniel Burwell Harvey, Sr. and Alice Woody Harvey. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Adeline Howard Harvey. He was retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation having been employed as Resident Engineer and was a U. S. Navy Veteran having proudly served during World War II. He is survived by his brother, George Millard Harvey & wife, Juanita of Radford; his son, Nathaniel B. Harvey III & wife, Cheryl of Roanoke; his daughter, Debbie H. Gardner & husband, Roger of Bedford; his grandchildren, Robert Harvey, Megan Clark & husband, Daniel, David Harvey & wife, Billie Ann, Michelle Workman & husband, Ronnie, Matthew Harvey & wife, Emma as well as many great grandchildren. The family requests that those wishing to make memorials consider Bedford Presbyterian Church, 105 West Main Street, Bedford, VA 24523 or , ATTN: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Bedford Presbyterian Church with Rev. Frank Avery officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019