Nina Frances St. Clair Wells, 84 of Buchanan, passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on Friday, September 21, 1934 in Troutville, a daughter of the late James H. B. St.Clair and Pauline Marie Haymaker St. Clair. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Warren, Hugh & Sonny St. Clair & her sisters, Roberta "Ro" Alexander & Mary St. Clair. She is survived by her children, Iva Tolley & husband, Donnie, Susan Wells, Julie Lovern & husband, Mark, Mitch Wells, Dorothy Boozier & husband, Don; her brother, Homer St.Clair; her sisters, Dorothy St. Clair, Alice Varelos, Betty Cash & husband, William, ten grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces & nephews. A special thanks to the Carilion Hospice team, especially Regina Harding & Seth McCormick for their tender loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bedford County Nursing Home Activities Fund, 1229 County Farm Road, Bedford, VA 24523. A service to honor Nina will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with Chaplain Seth McCormick officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike

Bedford , VA 24523-1803

(540) 586-3304 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019

