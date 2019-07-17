Nora Dean Bryant Layne, 85 of Lynch Station, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Percy Bryant and Edna Bryant Bryant. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Layne Crouch; her son, James Layne, Jr. A funeral service was conducted on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford. Interment was in Quaker Baptist Church Cemetery . Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from July 17 to July 18, 2019