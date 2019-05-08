Norma Brown Overstreet, 71, of Bedford, VA. passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Norma was a member of Quaker Baptist Church. She is fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. Norma is survived by her husband, James Overstreet; her daughters, Wanda Gardner & her husband, David and son Zane; Kelly Lapena & her husband, Val and son, Gabriel; Karen Maciorowski & her husband, Clayton, son, Reese and daughter, Haley. Also her sister Betty Creasey and her husband, Bruce. A private Celebration of her life is being held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bedford Volunteer Fire Department, 315 Bedford Avenue, Bedford VA 24523, 540-586-3433. Online condolences may be expressed at www.updikefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 8 to May 9, 2019