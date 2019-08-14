Owen L. Watson (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Owen L. Watson.
Service Information
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
24523-1803
(540)-586-3304
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
at the Watson home
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
at the Watson home
Obituary
Send Flowers

Owen Lee Watson, 77 of Bedford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Friday, August 15, 1941 in Lynchburg, a son of the late Holly Owen Watson and Martha Ann Atkinson Watson. He was a retired from Wheelabrator Abrasives. He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Alice Pinion Watson; his daughters, Beth Woolwine of Salem, Susan Dooley & husband, Greg of Bedford; his son, Tim Gilreath & wife, Pam of Bedford and family friends, Terry & Alice White of Goodview. There will be no services, however friends and family are invited to visit at the Watson home to share fellowship and memories on Saturday, August 17 & Sunday, August 18 from 10 AM until 3 PM each day. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
logo
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.