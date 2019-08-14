Owen Lee Watson, 77 of Bedford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Friday, August 15, 1941 in Lynchburg, a son of the late Holly Owen Watson and Martha Ann Atkinson Watson. He was a retired from Wheelabrator Abrasives. He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Alice Pinion Watson; his daughters, Beth Woolwine of Salem, Susan Dooley & husband, Greg of Bedford; his son, Tim Gilreath & wife, Pam of Bedford and family friends, Terry & Alice White of Goodview. There will be no services, however friends and family are invited to visit at the Watson home to share fellowship and memories on Saturday, August 17 & Sunday, August 18 from 10 AM until 3 PM each day. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019