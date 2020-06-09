Pamela Holland Meador, 65, of Bedford, died Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born In Bedford, VA on August 28, 1954 a daughter of late Earl Davis Holland and Sallie Bradley Holland. She is survived by her best friend and caregiver, Ronnie Meador; daughters, Lisa Marshburn, Julie Strickland and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Makayla Haddix, Nicolas Edgeworth, Madison Edgeworth, and Meghan Strickland. Per her wishes no services will be held. Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360 is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.