Pasquale Charles Albano, 77, of Bedford passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital while surrounded by his loving family. Charles was born on December 3, 1941 in Bayonne, NJ. He was the son of the late Armando Albano and Marie Fasulo Albano. In addition to his parents Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Angela Moore. Charles served his country in the United States Army. He was retired as an management trainer for the U.S. Government. He also was a professor, Author and very talented and accomplished man. He loved his family and will be missed dearly by all that knew him. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Norma Eichholz Albano; four children, Donna Smith and husband, Jerry, Nancy Parrott and husband, Joseph, Susan Sunde and fiancÃ©e Mario Pena and Carol Fox and husband, Daniel; nine grandchildren, Pamela, Kimberly, Elizabeth, Lisa, Amanda, Caitlin, Faith, Joshua and Daniel; five great-grandchildren, Camaryn, Collin, Adrian, Nathan and Ethan; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Per Charles wishing there will be no service at this time. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 5 to June 6, 2019