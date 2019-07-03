Patricia Ann Krueger Barrett, 77, of Bedford passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 at her residence. She was the loving wife of John Howard Barrett. Born in Buffalo, New York on June 30, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Albert Krueger and Ruth Fryberger Krueger. Patricia was also preceded in death by a daughter: Meghan Barrett. Patricia is also survived by her sons: Philip Barrett and wife, Pamela, Steven Barrett and wife, Linda; grandchildren: Gennyfer Barrett, Jacob Barrett, Lindsay Barrett, John Barrett; brother: Richard Krueger and nieces and nephews. Patricia was a registered nurse for over 30 years, during her career she worked with internal medicine doctors in New York. She was an avid quilter. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from July 3 to July 4, 2019