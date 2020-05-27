Patricia Ann Murray is resting in peace. She went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born in Pensacola, FL on August 13, 1949, a daughter of the late Julia Raye Harrelson and Malcolm B. Campbell, her birth father. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her two step-fathers, Roy Calvin Hodge who was her â€œloving daddyâ€ and Guy Groves; sister, Rose Mary Gentry; brothers, Ezel Campbell, James Earl Campbell; special niece, Terry Rose Mansfield; and fiancÃ©, Frank E. Burton. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Oâ€™Donnell (Sean); son, Neil Murray (Melanie); step-son, Brent Burton (Jolene); step-daughter, Stacy Markham; three very special grandchildren, Jesse and Jordan Murray, Riley Oâ€™Donnell; step-grandchildren, Kylie, Reagan, and Ella Burton; two sisters, Barbara Airhart (Bobby), Karen Work; brother, George Campbell; and her special friend Ralph Downy. She had two little girls that called her grandma because they knew you didnâ€™t have to be blood to be family, Grace and Lillie Lindsay. A Mass of Christian Burial was held 11:00 a.m., May 26, 2020 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church with Father Salvador AÃ±onuevo presiding. For those attending the funeral Mass, please arrive at 10:50 AM to be seated, as we are following Diocesan safety guidelines. Facial covering is required over the age of 3. Burial will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 27 to May 28, 2020