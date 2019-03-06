Patricia Anne "Pat" Pritchett Philpott, 80, of Moneta, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. She was born on May 11, 1938 in Roanoke, VA. She is the daughter of the late John Luther Pritchett and Mildred Easter Pritchett. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her infant twins, Jeffrey Wayne Philpott and Jennifer Ann Philpott. Pat was a retired accounting clerk for 22 years with Cooper Industries. She was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church. She loved camping and spending time with her family and will be missed by all that knew her. Pat is survived by her husband, Alonza "Lonnie" Philpott; two daughters, Karen P. Pruitt and husband, Martin and Sharon Kay Philpott and husband, Stephen Finn; three grandchildren, Kyle Heid and his wife, Kerrie, Meagan Pruitt and Chester Pruitt. A memorial service and celebration of Pat's life will be conducted at 2:00 pm on March 10, 2019 at Flint Hill Baptist Church, 8997 Dickerson Mill Road, Moneta, VA 24121, with Pastor Wayne Sellers and Pastor Gary Fowler officiating. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuenralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019