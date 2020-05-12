Patricia A. Witt of Bedford, Virginia, went to meet our heavenly father on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born in Thaxton, Virginia on May 1, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Ersel Elkins. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Richard Earl Witt, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her son, Richard Dale Witt and wife Stacie, of Evington; and her daughter, Rhonda Akers and husband Mark, of Lynch Station. She was blessed with six grandchildren, whom where the lights of her life, Nicholas Akers and wife Kylie, Sydney King, Christopher Akers, Carrie Akers, Matthew Witt and Adam Witt; and one great grandchild, Alexander Leal. There will be no public services held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by Burch-Messier Funeral Home in Bedford, Virginia, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 13 to May 14, 2020