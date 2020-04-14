Patricia Mae Campbell Harcum, 87, of Bedford, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born in South Charleston, WV on January 6, 1933, a daughter of the late Tyree Luck Campbell and Nannie Foley Campbell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nelsonia Thurston. She is survived by a son, Joseph â€œJoeâ€ Russell Woodford; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020