Patricia Wilson Williams, 71, Moved on to the next level on Wednesday, July 22 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Victor O. Wilson and Evelyn Pollard Wilson. She was retired from Union Bank as a commercial loan administrator. She is survived by her husband , Bill, of Bedford, daughter Sarah Page Williams of Washington, D.C., son Michael Colin Williams of Omaha, Nebraska, and two grandchildren, Sophia Michelle Williams and Elijah Blaine Williams of Jacksonville, N.C. There will be a service at a later date depending on quarantine issues. In lieu of flowers, please consider the ASPCA.



