1/
Patricia W. Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Wilson Williams, 71, Moved on to the next level on Wednesday, July 22 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Victor O. Wilson and Evelyn Pollard Wilson. She was retired from Union Bank as a commercial loan administrator. She is survived by her husband , Bill, of Bedford, daughter Sarah Page Williams of Washington, D.C., son Michael Colin Williams of Omaha, Nebraska, and two grandchildren, Sophia Michelle Williams and Elijah Blaine Williams of Jacksonville, N.C. There will be a service at a later date depending on quarantine issues. In lieu of flowers, please consider the ASPCA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved