Patrick Allen Poindexter, 54, of Goode died Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born in Bedford on March 17, 1966 a son of the late Shirley N. Poindexter and Anna Atkinson Poindexter; in addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Poindexter. Patrick is survived by fiancÃ©e Lala Chappelle; son Cody Poindexter and girlfriend Kieran Fraley; daughter Megan Poindexter and fiancÃ© Christopher Allen; grandchildren, Larissa Clutter, Luna Allen; brother Jerry Poindexter; and numerous other family and friends. Patrick loved working on old cars, hunting and fishing and his job at Arms Precision Machinery. He was a man who worked his whole life and enjoyed life to the fullest. A family visitation was held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel; 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford. Burch Messier Funeral Home, Bedford (540-586-7360) is assisting the family.