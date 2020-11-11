1/1
Patsy B. Crowder
1942 - 2020
Patsy Brown "Pat" Crowder, 78 of Bedford, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital. She was born on Saturday, February 21, 1942 in Martinsville, a daughter of the late Alton Brown and Clara Bell Jones Brown. Pat was a member of the Women of the Moose #1005 where she was a past Senior Regent. She is survived by her husband, Wesley Irie Crowder; son, W. Keith Crowder & wife, Susanne Hartman and they will miss her deeply. The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider a donation in Patsy's memory to Special Olympics, 104 Northwynd Circle, Lynchburg, VA 24502. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523-1803
(540) 586-3304
