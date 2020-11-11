Patsy Brown "Pat" Crowder, 78 of Bedford, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital. She was born on Saturday, February 21, 1942 in Martinsville, a daughter of the late Alton Brown and Clara Bell Jones Brown. Pat was a member of the Women of the Moose #1005 where she was a past Senior Regent. She is survived by her husband, Wesley Irie Crowder; son, W. Keith Crowder & wife, Susanne Hartman and they will miss her deeply. The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider a donation in Patsy's memory to Special Olympics
, 104 Northwynd Circle, Lynchburg, VA 24502. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.