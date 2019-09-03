Patton Montgomery Overstreet, 74, of Bedford, died Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born in Bedford County, on March 18, 1945 a son of the late Willie Henry Overstreet and Emmie Ruff Overstreet. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Willie Overstreet and Ella Ruff. He loved spoiling the Sunday School kids at church with bubblegum, they all called him â€œthe candy manâ€. He also enjoyed working on his wood work. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carolyn Goff Overstreet; daughters, Lee Hyatt and husband Bill, Marsha Lauer and husband Paul; son, Patrick Overstreet and wife, Lacy; grandchildren, Sabrina and Sarah Hyatt, Adam Lauer, Catherine, Hunter, and Cole Overstreet, Madison, Christian, Morgan, and Maxwell Sims; great-grandchildren, Paxton Hyatt and Piper Berg; two brothers, Jackson and Joe Overstreet; and one sister, Rose Creasy. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. John Hester and Rev. Ray Lyons officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Land Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6:00 â€" 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019