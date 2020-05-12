Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul W. Heck. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford , VA 24523-1803 (540)-586-3304 Graveside service 1:00 PM Timber Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Woodson Heck, 78 of Bedford, gained his heavenly wings on Friday, May 8, 2020 after a short illness. He was born July 1, 1941 in Bedford County, a son of the late Arnie Woodson Heck and Erma Ruff Heck. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Lorene Angus Heck and his brother, Andrew "Pandy" Heck. In his early years, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved planting a garden, going to yard sales and just being outside. He was retired from Frank Chervan Corp. and was a member of Timber Ridge Baptist Church. He is survived by his daughters, Tammy H. Jarels, Wanda H. Roberts (Leon) both of Bedford; his grandsons whom he loved very much, Gregory Roberts and Hunter Jarels both of Bedford; three sisters, Julie Manley of Bedford, Loretta Markham (Bobby) of Goode, Rachel Bryant (Tommy) of Lynhurst as well as numerous nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to in his memory. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Timber Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Kelly Officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 13 to May 14, 2020

