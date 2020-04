Peggy Ann Arthur Key, 88, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born on August 18, 1931. A daughter of the late, Dennis Lawrence Arthur and Florrie Leftwich Arthur. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Randy Key; two brothers, Philip Arthur and Dennis Arthur, Jr. Peggy is survived by her sister, Mary “Sue” McGhee; Sisters-in-law, Virginia Arthur and Elizabeth “Tootie” Arthur. Also surviving are numerous nephews, nieces and many friends. In lieu of flowers donations in Peggy’s memory may be made to the Bedford Fire Department or The National D-Day Memorial. A private service will be conducted at a later date. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com . Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.