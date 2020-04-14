Peggy Ann Arthur Key, 88, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born on August 18, 1931. A daughter of the late, Dennis Lawrence Arthur and Florrie Leftwich Arthur. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Randy Key; two brothers, Philip Arthur and Dennis Arthur, Jr. Peggy is survived by her sister, Mary â€œSueâ€ McGhee; Sisters-in-law, Virginia Arthur and Elizabeth â€œTootieâ€ Arthur. Also surviving are numerous nephews, nieces and many friends. In lieu of flowers donations in Peggyâ€™s memory may be made to the Bedford Fire Department or The National D-Day Memorial. A private service will be conducted at a later date. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020