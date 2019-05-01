Peggy Bulis Holdaway, 83, diedÂ in Rockville MDÂ at the Montgomery Hospice, The Casey House on April 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ben Holdaway of Rockville MD.Â Â Peggy was born on May 30, 1935 in Big Island VAÂ to the late Richard L. BulisÂ and Nora Goff Bulis.Â Â She was preceded in death by her sisters Margaret Fainter (Curtis), Helen Davidson (Ronnie), Nancy Hensley (Elwain) and Katie Reynolds (Garvis). She is survived by 7 Nieces, 3 Nephews and their families.Â She is also survived by her beloved community of friends at the Town Center Apartments in Rockville. SpecialÂ thanks to the wonderful staff of The Casey House and her dear friends Mavis, Helen and Cheryl. Donations in Peggyâ€™sÂ memory may be made to Montgomery Hospice, The Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Mill Road,Â Rockville MD 20855.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 1 to May 2, 2019