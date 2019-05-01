Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy B. Holdaway. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Bulis Holdaway, 83, diedÂ in Rockville MDÂ at the Montgomery Hospice, The Casey House on April 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ben Holdaway of Rockville MD.Â Â Peggy was born on May 30, 1935 in Big Island VAÂ to the late Richard L. BulisÂ and Nora Goff Bulis.Â Â She was preceded in death by her sisters Margaret Fainter (Curtis), Helen Davidson (Ronnie), Nancy Hensley (Elwain) and Katie Reynolds (Garvis). She is survived by 7 Nieces, 3 Nephews and their families.Â She is also survived by her beloved community of friends at the Town Center Apartments in Rockville. SpecialÂ thanks to the wonderful staff of The Casey House and her dear friends Mavis, Helen and Cheryl. Donations in Peggyâ€™sÂ memory may be made to Montgomery Hospice, The Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Mill Road,Â Rockville MD 20855.



Peggy Bulis Holdaway, 83, diedÂ in Rockville MDÂ at the Montgomery Hospice, The Casey House on April 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ben Holdaway of Rockville MD.Â Â Peggy was born on May 30, 1935 in Big Island VAÂ to the late Richard L. BulisÂ and Nora Goff Bulis.Â Â She was preceded in death by her sisters Margaret Fainter (Curtis), Helen Davidson (Ronnie), Nancy Hensley (Elwain) and Katie Reynolds (Garvis). She is survived by 7 Nieces, 3 Nephews and their families.Â She is also survived by her beloved community of friends at the Town Center Apartments in Rockville. SpecialÂ thanks to the wonderful staff of The Casey House and her dear friends Mavis, Helen and Cheryl. Donations in Peggyâ€™sÂ memory may be made to Montgomery Hospice, The Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Mill Road,Â Rockville MD 20855. Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 1 to May 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close