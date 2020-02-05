Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pete F. Ware. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford , VA 24523-1803 (540)-586-3304 Send Flowers Obituary

Pete Fred Ware Jr., 88 of Bedford, entered the gates of Heaven with a fishing pole in one hand and a dog lead in the other on January 27, 2020. He was born March 22, 1931 in Bedford, VA, a son of the late Peter Franklin Ware and Sarah Wilson Ware. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph "Joe" Ware, George "Eddie" Ware, Woodrow Ware & his sisters, Lula Mae Craig,Christine Wilson, Gertrude Howell, Elsie Grizzle, Hattie Grizzle & Muriel Williamson. Married August 3, 1956 in Bedford, he is survived by the love of life, his wife of 63 years, Carrie Hensley Ware; and their children, Janet Bowyer (Bane) of Goode, Darlene Ware of Bedford, Fred Ware (Rhonda) of Crewe, Ed Ware (Cindy)of Bedford & Steve Ware (Tamitha) of Bedford; grandchildren; Amanda Bowyer(Cline), Pete Bowyer (Katie), Amber Overstreet (Joseph), Trey Boyles(Samantha), Dustin Boyles(Brittany), Andy Ware, Macie Ware, Cheyenne Dooley(Camden),& Regan Ware; great-grandchildren, Peyton Johnson, Cole Lynch, Noah Kelliher, Madilynn Boyles, Kaleb Boyles, Baby Boyles due in April, Leigha Boyles, Isaiah Boyles & Cymber Dooley. Pete was an avid bear and coon hunter and fisherman. In his spare time he enjoyed wood working and basket weaving. He was a pack leader for the Boy Scouts for many years. He was a local farrier throughout Bedford County. Pete was a lifetime member of Otterville United Methodist Church and always enjoyed the annual fish fries. Pete never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. He made his career working at Rubatex, retiring after 40 years of service. Our family is so thankful for the love and compassion shown to Pete during his recent hospital stay. There are no words to express our appreciation to the medical staff at Centra Health. We received excellent care from the Neuro Step-Down, SICU & Pulmonary Units. Memorial contributions may be made to the Otterville United Methodist Church Building Fund in Pete's memory. A funeral service was held at 1 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Otterville United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Wilkerson officiating. Interment was in Virginia Memorial Park. Arrangements were handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



