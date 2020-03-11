Phoebe Wray Arthur Carter, 85, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, February 5, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1934 in Bedford, Va. A daughter of the late Guy and Essie Arthur. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of Landon Francis Carter, Sr. Phoebe was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she attended regularly. She worked for many years as an environmental technician at Bedford County Memorial Hospital. Phoebe loved to spend time with her family, gardening, and was an excellent cook. Phoebe is survived by her sons, Larry Carter and Landon Carter, Jr.; granddaughters, Kimberly Lynn Tyler and Hillary Lynn Flege; great-grandchildren, Timmy Wayne Tyler, Alyssa Mae Tyler, and Alana Jo Tyler; sister, Lou Ellen Martin and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Chapel, Bedford, a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020