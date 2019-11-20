Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla H. Blankenship. View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home - Lynchburg 220 Breezewood Drive Lynchburg , VA 24502 (434)-237-9424 Send Flowers Obituary

Priscilla Hubbard Blankenship, 78, of Lynchburg, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Jessie Ray Blankenship for 50 years. She was born Wednesday, June 4, 1941 in Moneta, Va., a daughter of the late Willie Moorman Hubbard and the late Grace Myrtle Hubbard. Priscilla is survived by her children, Vickie Morris and her husband, Greg and her son Gary Blankenship; two grandsons, Tyler Morris and his wife, Rachel and Will Morris, and a sister, Mary Frances Thomas. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was proud of her family and especially proud of her two grandsons. She was a wonderful southern cook and enjoyed cooking for others. She will always be remembered for her special dishes: mac & cheese, pecan pie, and especially her Christmas custard. She loved her flowers and gardening. She was a huge fan of UVA basketball, always looking forward to the season. She was a member of Sandusky Baptist Church, as well as a long standing member of the Eastern Star, Rustburg Chapter. The family received friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A graveside service was conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Morganâ€™s Baptist Church, Moneta, Va., with Rev. Ed Vogt officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to Sandusky Baptist Church, 915 Catalina Place, Lynchburg, Va., 24502 or Shriners Childrenâ€™s Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting



Priscilla Hubbard Blankenship, 78, of Lynchburg, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Jessie Ray Blankenship for 50 years. She was born Wednesday, June 4, 1941 in Moneta, Va., a daughter of the late Willie Moorman Hubbard and the late Grace Myrtle Hubbard. Priscilla is survived by her children, Vickie Morris and her husband, Greg and her son Gary Blankenship; two grandsons, Tyler Morris and his wife, Rachel and Will Morris, and a sister, Mary Frances Thomas. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was proud of her family and especially proud of her two grandsons. She was a wonderful southern cook and enjoyed cooking for others. She will always be remembered for her special dishes: mac & cheese, pecan pie, and especially her Christmas custard. She loved her flowers and gardening. She was a huge fan of UVA basketball, always looking forward to the season. She was a member of Sandusky Baptist Church, as well as a long standing member of the Eastern Star, Rustburg Chapter. The family received friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A graveside service was conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Morganâ€™s Baptist Church, Moneta, Va., with Rev. Ed Vogt officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to Sandusky Baptist Church, 915 Catalina Place, Lynchburg, Va., 24502 or Shriners Childrenâ€™s Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tharpfuneralhome.com Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close