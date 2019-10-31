Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, dear friend, and disciple of Christ, Quita Yvonne Arnold Schweizer of Huddleston, born June 4, 1939, passed away on October 22, 2019. She is now in the light and presence of our Lord and family and friends who went before her. She is survived by her husband (Harold), daughters (Laura and April), sons-in-law (Jeff and Robert), and granddaughters (Faith and Kathryn). Quita was a beautiful, strong woman who taught us how to love, laugh, be kind, forgive, and be joyful. She devoted her life to her family and educating children. We will miss her dearly. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 AM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Staunton Baptist Church and a funeral service will follow at 11 AM with Rev. Buz Offenbacker officiating. Mrs. Schweizer will then be taken to Falls Church where a funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at McLean Presbyterian Church with Rev. James Forsyth officiating. Interment will follow in National Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019