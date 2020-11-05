Rachel Hoback Parker of Crewe, VA passed away on October 31, 2020. She was born on September 26, 1926 to the late John S. and Macie Robertson Hoback in Bedford, VA. She was raised on a farm and grew to love tending the soil and animals. She married Ralph E. Reynolds and they had six sons. A hardworking woman, Rachel bought a farm to continue her love of caring for livestock and to keep her children out of trouble. She later married George R. Parker, and they had a daughter together. They moved to Crewe in 1976 where she continued to farm until her death. She was especially talented in dairy and poultry and was an active board member of the Piedmont Soil and Water, Southern States, VA Poultry Federation, and the D.H.I.A. She was a giving and loving lady who was called â€œMa Parkerâ€� by many local kids over the years. She is survived by her children; sons Randy L. Reynolds (Deborah), Richard A. Reynolds, Robert S. Reynolds, Ronald C. Reynolds, Roger D. Reynolds (Rena), daughter Rhonda P. Ware (Fred), and daughter-in-law Judy C. Reynolds; sixteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and one sister Lucille H. Boggess. She was preceded in death by her husband George R. Parker, brothers Bedford T. Hoback and Raymond S. Hoback lost in battle on D. Day, Giles C. Hoback, sisters Mabel H. Phelps and Elsie H. Davis, and son Ralph E. Reynolds, Jr (Judy). A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home with interment to follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Burkeville, VA. Family will receive friends one hour prior, starting at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to National D. Day Memorial, Bedford, VA. Burkeville Fire & EMS, Burkeville Baptist Church, or the Crewe Fire Dept. The family would like to thank Easter Haven for providing exceptional and compassionate care. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. ww.puckettfh.com
