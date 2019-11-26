Raiden W. Hess

Service Information
Tharp Funeral Home
3100 Peters Creek Rd Ste E
Roanoke, VA
24019
(540)-491-9994
Obituary
Send Flowers

Raiden Winchester Hess, 4 months old, of Bedford passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his residence. Raiden was born on June 29, 2019 to Bradley Dean Hess and Rosie Jeanetta Osborne in Bedford, Va. In addition to his parents, Raiden is survived by his siblings, Sebastian, Dixie, Americus, and Brandon; maternal grandparents, Lois and David Osborne; paternal grandparents, Jesse and Dawn Hess, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of Raiden`s life was conducted on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Peaksview Christian Church with Pastor Rick St. Clair officiating. A reception followed the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, in Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
logo
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.