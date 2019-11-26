Service Information Tharp Funeral Home 3100 Peters Creek Rd Ste E Roanoke , VA 24019 (540)-491-9994 Send Flowers Obituary

Raiden Winchester Hess, 4 months old, of Bedford passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his residence. Raiden was born on June 29, 2019 to Bradley Dean Hess and Rosie Jeanetta Osborne in Bedford, Va. In addition to his parents, Raiden is survived by his siblings, Sebastian, Dixie, Americus, and Brandon; maternal grandparents, Lois and David Osborne; paternal grandparents, Jesse and Dawn Hess, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of Raiden`s life was conducted on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Peaksview Christian Church with Pastor Rick St. Clair officiating. A reception followed the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, in Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019

