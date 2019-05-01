Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph E. Reynolds. View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 (540)-586-3443 Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Edward â€œEddieâ€ Reynolds rode into heaven on April 23, 2019 on his golden chariot, probably driving. A born and raised Bedford boy, he was the son of Rachel Hoback Parker and the late Ralph E. Reynolds. In addition to his father, Eddie was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Macy Robertson Hoback and Bernard C. and Hattie DeWitt Reynolds. His grandparents instilled a love of horses and farming that lasted a lifetime. Eddie was 73 years young and lived life to the fullest. His ready laugh was contagious, often, and easily recognized in any setting. He accomplished what most couldnâ€™t in two lifetimes as an avid and talented horseman, farmer, and machinist. After graduating from Liberty High School Eddie joined the United States Navy and served his country proudly for 27 years, both active and in the reserves. His patriotism and love of his county never wavered. After two Mediterranean deployments and countless years of travel with the navy and for pleasure, he knew he lived in a great country. After active duty his career took him from an internship with General Electric and college to C & O Railroad, finally retiring from B.W.X.T in 2014. In doing so he could concentrate on the passions of his life; his grandchildren, Carolina and Chandler, his family, and his beloved farm. Eddie never met a stranger and never tired of helping others and giving back. He was a neighbor to everyone. Beginning in the early 90â€™s Eddie became an honorary member of the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department and became a Salt Water Cowboy. In honor of his two late uncles and Bedford Boys, Raymond and Bedford Hoback, Eddie became a dedicated volunteer at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. In addition to his mother he leaves to cherish his high school sweetheart and wife of 51 years Judy Chandler Reynolds; two sons, Brandon E. Reynolds and Joshua C. Reynolds; grandchildren, Carolina and Chandler Reynolds; brothers, Randy Reynolds and wife, Debbie, Richard Reynolds, Robert Reynolds, Ronald Reynolds, Roger Reynolds and wife, Rena; sister, Rhonda Ware and husband, Fred; mother of his grandchildren, Virginia Leggett Reynolds; also numerous nieces nephews, cousins and so many friends. The world was a better place because of him and now heaven will be also. Listen quietly & you can hear him laughing. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Eddieâ€™s memory please consider The National D-Day Memorial, P.O. Box 77, Bedford, VA 24523. Those wishing to bring food to the family please consider bringing to the service so that it can be enjoyed at the reception. A funeral service and celebration of Eddieâ€™s life was conducted at 11:00 am on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Bedford Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. David L. Henderson officiating. The family received friends for fellowship and a meal at the church following the service. Burial followed the meal at Virginia Memorial Park. The family received friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 also at Bedford Baptist Church. To send condolences online please visit



