Ramey M. Grim, 72, of Moneta, VA passed away at Spring Tree Health and Rehabilitation on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Ramey was the daughter of the late Freddy Wells and Lena M. Wells. She is survived by her husband; John Grim, son; Roy Lee Poff, sister; Betty Ray Stewart (David), and Aunt; Fanny McNeil. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, in Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019