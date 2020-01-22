Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randolph W. Rowland. View Sign Service Information Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office 317 W Main St Bedford , VA 24523 (540)-586-7360 Send Flowers Obituary

Randolph Watts â€œRandyâ€ Rowland, 83, of Beckley, W.VA and Bedford, VA passed away Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 in Beckley. Randy was born on June 29, 1936 in Baltimore, MD, and after spending his early years in Washington, DC, came to Bedford in the mid-seventies. He was a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War period and a retired supervisor at Golden West/McCormick in Bedford.Randy was the son of George Randolph Rowland and Ione Watts Rowland. He was the beloved father of a daughter, Oneida Rowland Eddy (Calvin) of Bedford; two sons, Harry Watts Rowland, who predeceased him, and Randy Watts Rowland II (Jamie) of Bedford; sister, Nancy Watts Rowland Jackson of Bedford; faithful friends, Pat Burdiss, Charlie and Deanna Hall, Delmar and Phyllis Basham of Odd, W.VA and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, David Watts Rowland. Randy was the grandfather of Tiffany Dawn Eddy, Jordan Rae Rowland, and Donovan James Rowland. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the . Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360 is assisting the family.



