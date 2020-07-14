Randy Curtis Gray, 71, of Bedford, died Friday, July 3, 2020 in Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born in Bedford on September 13, 1948 a son of the late, Carl Chesterfield Gray and Louise Elizabeth Gardner Gray. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sister, Betty Jean Bowden; and a brother, Carl Gray. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara Ann Savinsky Gray; two sisters, Frances Underwood and husband, James; and Doris Williams; his nieces, Judy Andrews, Jennifer Wilkerson, Angel Hurd, Debbie Horner, Laura Ann Mitchell, Janet Buttram, Rebecca Brundidge, Katelyn Savinsky and Amber Houston; his nephews, Bobby Williams, Christopher Gray, Rodney Gray, Kenneth Savinsky and Zachary Houston; his in-laws, Sandy and Neil Brundidge, Linda and Aaron Houston and David and Robin Savinsky. Per his wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.