1/
Randy C. Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy Curtis Gray, 71, of Bedford, died Friday, July 3, 2020 in Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born in Bedford on September 13, 1948 a son of the late, Carl Chesterfield Gray and Louise Elizabeth Gardner Gray. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sister, Betty Jean Bowden; and a brother, Carl Gray. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara Ann Savinsky Gray; two sisters, Frances Underwood and husband, James; and Doris Williams; his nieces, Judy Andrews, Jennifer Wilkerson, Angel Hurd, Debbie Horner, Laura Ann Mitchell, Janet Buttram, Rebecca Brundidge, Katelyn Savinsky and Amber Houston; his nephews, Bobby Williams, Christopher Gray, Rodney Gray, Kenneth Savinsky and Zachary Houston; his in-laws, Sandy and Neil Brundidge, Linda and Aaron Houston and David and Robin Savinsky. Per his wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved